Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) optimization is a controversially controversial topic among men. Some say that it’s a “bad hormone” that causes hair loss and prostate enlargement, while others praise it for being the ultimate male hormone since it’s significantly more potent than its little brother; testosterone.

In fact, DHT has 2-3 times higher affinity to the androgen receptors and it’s known to be bound and active in the receptor sites for five times longer than testosterone. Dihydrotestosterone also has much higher androgenic activity than testosterone, whereas testosterone, on the other hand, has significantly higher anabolic (muscle building) activity than that of DHT.

While it’s known that overly high DHT levels – in combination with too high estrogen and the male-pattern baldness gene – are associated with scalp hair loss, it’s also known that in men with no MPB-gene, DHT levels at the top of the reference ranges are not associated with any rate of increased hair-loss (this study of 316 men actually showed that high DHT was associated with 35% LOWER risk of developing baldness).

Another claimed side-effect of high DHT hormone levels is prostate enlargement (BPH), and while some studies have linked high dihydrotestosterone levels to that condition, it must also be noted that many have not found any correlation between DHT and prostate enlargement markers (even 10-fold increases in DHT were noted to have no significant effect on prostate size in this study).

The bottom line on side-effects: If you are having prostate issues and are going bald, it’s likely that you possess the genotype for those conditions, and that overly high DHT levels can in some (but not all) cases aggravate them. The gene explanation also makes sense, if you look at the studies which often show extreme variances between the effects of androgens on hair loss and prostate enlargement. Take this study for example where DHT was identified as a compound that had an important role in the development and progression of prostate enlargement, and compare it to this one where men rubbing 70mg/day of DHT-gel to their scrotum for 3 months showed no signs of prostate enlargement (no increases in prostate volume or PSA levels).

One factor that has always confused me about these claimed side-effects is that hair-loss and prostate problems become increasingly more common as men get older, whereas androgens are known to go down as men age. If DHT is the only culprit, why don’t all men in their 20’s have prostate problems?

If those side-effects above are possible, why would anyone purposefully want to increase the DHT hormone?;

Maximizing your natural production of DHT will turn you from a dude into a man.

Testosterone and DHT are the center of manly hormones that will improve the quality of your life dramatically.

Condensed version? DHT makes you look, act, and feel like a damn man, even more so than testosterone.

Low levels of DHT have many negative effects including:

Long refractory period

Erectile problems

Ejaculation problems

Mood disorders (anxiety and depression)

Watery semen

Before we get into ways to boost dihydrotestosterone levels, here’s how the hormone is made:

DHT can be created through 2 pathways.

#1 Testosterone is converted to DHT via the 5-alpha reductase (5-AR) enzyme in the body. Thus boosting 5AR can increase the production of DHT.

#2 DHT is produced via the backdoor pathway from other male sex hormones, such as DHEA, androstenedione, and androsterone. DHEA is converted to androsterone via 5AR, which is then converted to androstanedione and then DHT.

DHT is really an amazing hormone to have maximized for overall well-being and reaching the great goals you have set for yourself.

In this article I’m going to show you how to increase your DHT and I’m going to start with the simple and easy things you can, or rather, must do on a daily basis and then I’m going to go over a few proven supplements you can use.

Here we go, please enjoy, my personal go to guide/manual for boosting DHT!