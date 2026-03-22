For rapid fat loss, what is the bare minimum you can do that will have the biggest impact?

What will give you the biggest bang for your buck?

Like working only 4 hours a week but reaping the benefits of slaving 16 hours a day.

It’s 2026 and everyone and their dogs are now making resolutions to do great things.

It goes without saying that for most people that this resolution will be related to weight loss.

There’s one problem though – most people don’t have a weight loss guide to point them in the right direction and have absolutely no clue how to really lose weight.

Some say to cut out carbs which is utter bollocks…

Some think you have to kill yourself with cardio…

Some say its all in the sugar or dietary fat…

Want to hear the boring truth?

There are really no “secrets”. Weight loss is – and will always be – all about calories. You eat more than your body uses and that’ll make you gain weight. You eat less than what your body uses and that’ll make you lose weight.

That is the basic premise of this guide to losing weight. End of story.

In other words, to lose weight you have to create a state of caloric deficit.

To gain weight you need to create a state of caloric surplus.

You don’t even have to exercise one bit to do that, though it’s easier to create the deficit with exercise.

Most people are trying to lose weight the wrong way.

They’re putting in hours and wondering why performance isn’t improving.

They’re building familiarity and calling it competence.

There’s a massive difference between those two things and this post is about exactly that.

Science has proven time-after-time that weight-loss is all about the energy balance, not about the amount of carbs, not the dietary fat, not the glycemic index of foods, not the gluten, not the meal frequency, or any other kind of shenanigans or fad diet (study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study, study).

what i keep finding across every angle of the research is the same conclusion.

we’ve been thinking about weight loss wrong.

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let’s get into it

FAT LOSS IS THE ULTIMATE GLOW UP

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” — Nelson Mandela

I’ve broken fat loss down into an exact science and created a plug-and-play formula to guarantee you hit your desired body composition.

This method takes the guesswork and confusion out of the process and enables you to lose fat as long as you follow each step.

We’re going to start by establishing our baseline body composition goals.

Let’s jump in.