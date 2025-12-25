"When people supplement thyroid and eat liver once or twice a week, their acne and dandruff (and many other problems) usually clear up very quickly." - Ray Peat

There are 8 different water-soluble vitamins that are commonly categorized as “B vitamins”.

Vitamin B1 (thiamine)

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin)

Vitamin B3 (niacin)

Vitamin B5 (panthothenic acid)

Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)

Vitamin B7 (biotin)

Vitamin B9 (folic acid)

Vitamin B12 (cyanocobalomin)

The body uses the vitamins from the B complex in various functions, including the production of metabolic energy, synthesis of hormones, synthesis of enzymes, growth of skin and nails, and the metabolism of sugars, amino-acids, and fatty-acids.

It’s important to make sure that you get enough of all of the vitamins in the B complex, this helps to keep your T3 levels soaring and thyroid gland active, which results in fast metabolism, peaked energy production, and superior health.

Below are the top foods for making sure that you get enough vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, and B12.

1. Egg Yolks

Not only are eggs great sources of choline, cholesterol, and high-quality protein and fatty-acids (all good stuff for T3 production).

They also contain a vast array of micronutrients. One could go as far as saying that eggs are the natures very own multivitamin.

When it comes to the B-complex vitamins, the yolk of the egg is among the best natural sources...

...Providing (per 100g yolks);

12% RDA of vitamin B1.

31% RDA of vitamin B2.

30% RDA of vitamin B5.

18% RDA of vitamin B6.

37% RDA of vitamin B9.

32% RDA of vitamin B12.

Consider the fact that egg yolks also contain vitamin K2, choline, zinc, selenium, vitamin D, vitamin A, and vitamin E as an added bonus. And if you throw away the yolk for the quest of only getting protein through the egg white... I don’t know what to tell you

I like to eat 3 eggs at a time in the scrambled form (cooked in butter only)

2. Liver

Liver is another great food that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

When you eat eggs, you could consider them multivitamins due to their high vitamin content. When you eat liver, you may consider it as a nature’s multi-mineral, due to the fact that it contains pretty good amounts of copper, zinc, selenium, phosphorus, and iron.

Not only rich in minerals, liver is also chock-full of B-complex vitamins...

...Providing (per 100g beef liver);

13% RDA vitamin B1.

162% RDA vitamin B2.

66% RDA of vitamin B3.

72% RDA of vitamin B5.

54% RDA of vitamin B6.

72% RDA of vitamin B9.

988% of vitamin B12.

Now if you hate the taste of liver, I understand, I hate it too. But you can include it in your diet easily (consuming about 100g few times per week) in the form of liver Pâté, you can barely taste the liver in it when you spread it on some bread. If your country doesn’t sell it, you can always make your own. (I recommend turning the music off)

3. Beef

Beef (especially grass-fed) is one of the best protein sources you can have on a high-T3 diet.

It’s also a quality source of fatty-acids and has some cholesterol for T3 production.

Although it’s not in par with liver in terms of how much B vitamins it has...

...There’s still quite a lot of them (in 100g beef steak);

30% RDA of vitamin B1.

45% RDA of vitamin B2.

49% RDA of vitamin B3.

13% RDA of vitamin B5.

82% RDA of vitamin B6.

6% RDA of vitamin B9.

257% RDA of vitamin B12. The zinc, choline, magnesium, and selenium in beef also support T3 production, which is why beef fits perfectly in a healthy person’s diet.

Conclusion

These three foods are among the best foods you can consume for overall and hormonal health.

They also just happen to be some of the most nutrient rich and balanced foods on the planet, and leaving those out of your diet would be foolish.

Alternatively you can consider a B vitamin supplement or multivitamin, but really, wouldn’t it be easier to get them in their highest quality from inexpensive everyday foods?

That’s it for this article.

I hope it helped.

-Moosa