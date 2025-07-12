Erectile dysfunction (ED) is an embarrassing condition affecting millions of men, yet it’s shown that less than 30% are willing to admit to it.

Some think its natural to happen at older age but new stats are showing that one in four men under that age of 40 complain about ED.

The reality is that the inability to produce an erection is not natural at any age.

And resorting to the blue pill when your body naturally can’t make the magic happen, is definitely not natural. It’s a chemical wood.

Chances are that if you have problems with erection strength all the time or occasionally, and you go to a doctor for help, you’ll likely leave with a prescription erectile dysfunction supplement to Cialis orViagra. While both of them do work extremely well, they are also:

Ridiculously expensive.

Synthetic prescription pharmaceuticals with a host of side-effects.

Not going to address the original root of the problem, (low T, poor vascular function, etc).

Like so many of the modern-day pharmaceutical erectile dysfunction supplements, they’re just a mean to mask the real problem with a somewhat of a “robotic erection”.

There’s nothing natural in needing a drug for getting your battle-sword up, although it’s completely understandable that many men would rather get all the help they can before facing embarrassment in the bedroom.

What if you forgot the prescribed magic-pill somewhere for example?

And what happens when you have poked with the assist of a blue-pill for years, then develop side-effects and have to discontinue the use?

Let me give you a hint: nothing good (at least that is if you haven’t focused on fixing the root issues of your problem).

For men, sexual performance carries an identity and a sense of self-esteem in his society.

If you can’t get it up, you feel like you lose a large chunk of your confidence and manliness. ED can also lead to a reduction in libido and increase anxiety and depression, which, in a feedforward loop, makes the ED worse. In many cases, the wife/partner might even start to think the man is cheating on her, because of his avoidance and lack of performance.

In daily life, it is very easy for men to admit a sore throat or hemorrhoids However, admitting to having erectile dysfunction is contrary to the male ego and especially so if the dysfunction occurs early in life.

In this article, I want to explain how things work, what can be causing or contributing to ED, and what to do about it. And the goal is to go back to a state when no meds or supplements are needed and you’re just your high libido, naturally capable, competent self.

What I’ll be covering: