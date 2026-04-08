We have testosterone which is bound to two different proteins, albumin and sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG).

This bound up testosterone is unavailable to be used by our androgen receptors and it’s basically like a “reserve” of our male hormones.

Albumin, which binds about 33–54% of the released testosterone is like a good chauffeur that escorts you around but doesn’t restrict you from doing what you want to do.

Testosterone is only loosely bound to albumin and can “break” loose and still bind to androgens receptors.

SHBG, which binds about 44–65% of the released testosterone and is like a clingy jealous girlfriend. SHBG binds much more potently to testosterone than albumin and is very hard to disassociate from.

So only about 2-5% of testosterone is free. If SHBG is elevated and total testosterone is low, free testosterone could be around 1%. Not where you want it.

5% of the free testosterone is then converted to DHT via the 5-reductase enzyme, and in a healthy situation, only about 0.2% is converted to estrogen via aromatase. That number goes way up when the aromatase is stimulated by things like inflammation, polyunsaturated fats, stress, etc. You want more DHT and less estrogen.

When you’re doing a blood test, check for both total testosterone and SHBG. High SHBG might be ok if your total testosterone is high because then your free testosterone will still be high, but if total testosterone is mid-range and SHBG high, you might experience symptoms of low testosterone.

SHBG isn’t just jealous, it’s unfaithful too. It goes after your most potent androgen, DHT, and binds to it with the 5 times greater affinity than to testosterone. SHBG binds the strongest to DHT and the weakest to estrone. Highest to lowest affinity looks like this: dihydrotestosterone (DHT) > testosterone > androstenediol > estradiol > estrone. DHEA is weakly bound to SHBG as well, but DHEA-S is not. DHEA-S is the storage form of DHEA in the body.

…

However, SHBG isn’t useless in the body and it’s not just there to make your androgens unavailable. SHBG prevents testosterone clearance from the body, prolonging its half-life in the body and prevents the conversion of testosterone to androstenedione (a weaker androgenic metabolite that much more prone to aromatization that testosterone itself). SHBG also increases the uptake of androgens into cells as some cells express SHBG receptors. For instance, SHBG potentiates the anti-tumour effects of testosterone in the prostate. When SHBG is bound to testosterone, it’s able to bind to the SHBG receptor and is then transported into cells.

Additionally, you don’t just want to indiscriminatingly lower SHBG because you feel low testosterone. Do tests first. Some people might actually already have low SHBG, such as people with inflammation, low estrogen, hypothyroidism or hyperinsulinemia and hyperglycemia.

free subscribers, this is where we split. if you’ve been reading the free posts and thinking “this is valuable” you’re right. the paid content goes 10x deeper into the actual mechanisms. every week you wait is another week operating with an incomplete map of how your body actually works. people message me saying this information is saving lives. not because it’s motivational, because it’s surgical. £9/month locks it in. your call.

Symptoms high SHBG include:

Hypogonadal symptoms even if total testosterone is normal

Elevated LH

Low libido

Low physical function

Slow walk speed

Low energy

Struggling to add lean mass and strength

Struggling to lose fat and adding the pounds easily

Struggling to get or maintain an erection

Hair loss

Hot flashes

Low bone density

Insulin resistance

Testicular shrinkage

Trouble sleeping

Brain fog

Depression

Anxiety

Low confidence, feeling you’re not getting out of life what you want

Let’s dive into it. How do we lower it? You’ve done the tests, you definitely have high SHBG, what do you do?