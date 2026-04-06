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Little Grey Words
21h

Be really careful with this, many women have a very high copper level these days and suffer from copper toxicity, especially since oestrogen and copper positively regulate each other. It is the reason for a lot of hyperinflammatory diseases. IUD’s both hormonal and copper can contribute to this, unbound copper is leached through copper piping and as a heavily redox active metal, it requires proper chelation, usually with a histidine or cysteine containing protein or peptide. The copper source is therefore also extremely important.

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