The Zinc and Hair Loss Connection

Suffering from hair loss? You might think your hair thinning is due to hypothyroidism, a hormonal imbalance, or even dihydrotestosterone (DHT)…

But what you may not know is that hair loss can also be a sign of a nutrient deficiency – specifically, ZINC.

Zinc is an essential trace metal our bodies need to regulate hormones and even stave off conditions from infertility to macular degeneration.

But zinc’s importance for hair health – and even zinc’s ability to reverse hair thinning – is only just now gaining attention (it’s a good job you’re here to learn about it).

Zinc is also one of the most important minerals used for T3 optimization. This is because it can have a powerful effect on boosting T3. However, it will only increase T3 if you’re deficient in zinc.

But just how important is zinc for hair health (and hair regrowth)? Check out this case study.

A Case Study: Zinc & Diffuse Hair Thinning

These clinicians published a study in the International Journal of Trichology about a 28-year old female patient with widespread hair loss and scaly lesions.

Her conditions had persisted for 2+ months.

Look at the severity of her hair thinning:

The photo on the left is suggestive of a type of hair loss known as diffuse thinning – or evenly spaced thinning throughout the scalp. This most commonly occurs in women, but it’s not exclusive to women

The photo on the right resembles not just one or two but three kinds of hair loss:

1) traction alopecia – hair loss as a result of the “pulling” of hair (typically from too tight of a ponytail).

2) telogen effluvium – hair loss often induced by stress - where many hairs simultaneously enter a “resting” and stop growing.

3) a hair loss-related fungal infection.

We can see some discoloration of her bald skin - which likely means that some sort of inflammation could be triggering the hair loss (for instance, inflammation from a fungus).

Regardless of the type of hair loss, this woman’s health is deteriorating. So what did these doctors do?

Treatment #1: Thyroxine (Thyroid Hormones)

The clinicians tested the patient for low thyroid hormone (hypothyroidism) and confirmed her thyroid levels were low.

Then they attempted to treat her with thyroxine – a thyroid drug.

Hair loss is often a symptom of hypothyroidism. So it’s no surprise that this woman had 1) suppressed thyroid function, and 2) widespread hair loss on the scalp.

So did thyroxine improve this patient’s symptoms – or her hair loss? Unfortunately, no.

Treatment #1 Fails. The Patient’s Hair Loss Persists…

Thyroid supplementation did not improve this patient’s symptoms – or her hair health.

So what next? The investigators decided to do more blood work.

The next step: checking the patient’s blood zinc levels. And this is where things get interesting…

Testing Serum Zinc Levels

For reference, normal blood (serum) zinc levels range from 66-144 mcg/dl. But if you’re familiar with health sciences, you know there’s a huge difference between what’s considered a “normal” range for nutrients by mainstream medicine… and what’s considered optimal.

In fact, optimal serum zinc levels are more likely in the range of 90-150 mcg/dl, at least according to the clinicians in this case study.

So what was this patient’s serum zinc levels? 62 mcg/dl.

Many doctors would see that number and think, “Oh, you’re barely below normal. Zinc probably isn’t an issue for you.”

But these kinds of conclusions are becoming outdated. Why? Because new research suggests that someone’s nutrient needs change depending on their environment.

For example, someone with hypothyroidism (like this woman) might actually require more zinc than most other people – because zinc is required to synthesize thyroid hormones.

As a result, a zinc deficiency might be the reason why this woman wasn’t seeing hair regrowth from thyroid medication.

At least, that’s what clinicians suspected. So they settled on a new approach…

Treatment #2: Thyroxine + Zinc + Multivitamin

The clinicians continued giving the woman thyroxine, but also started her on zinc monohydrate supplements – twice daily – 140mg capsules each (50mg of elemental zinc).

They also gave her a multivitamin - since safe mega-dosing on zinc often demands the consumption of other nutrients like selenium and iodine.

So what were the results?

After one month, the scaly lesions on her face and scalp disappeared.

After just four months on zinc, she regrew all of her hair. Don’t believe me? See for yourself.

So what can we glean from her hair recovery? The answers might not be what you expect.

Is Zinc The Answer To Fighting Hair Loss?

Maybe. Maybe not.

It’s tough to say with certainty how much of an impact zinc had on this woman’s hair. Why?

Because there are two confounding factors: the multivitamin, and the thyroid medication. As a result, it’s short-sighted of us to say, “Everyone start taking zinc for hair loss!”

With that said, zinc is likely an overlooked (and necessary) element required for hair regrowth.

So keep reading to uncover if you should take zinc, and if so, how much you should take, and why.

Zinc & Pattern Hair Loss

Zinc works through a variety of mechanisms to promote hair health and even prevent hair loss. But for purposes of this article, we’re going to focus on zinc and its effects on…

Thyroid metabolism Anti-inflammation Proteins required for hair shaft development

Zinc’s effect on the thyroid and gut

Interestingly, studies show that zinc is necessary for thyroid hormone synthesis.

Zinc supplementation can improve thyroid function in those with zinc deficiencies.

However, zinc is highly abundant in animal foods, such as red meat, organ meat and oysters. Who do you know that is eating enough of these foods?

Not nearly enough since we’ve been brainwashed for so long to believe that red meat is bad and we should stick to one small portion per day. Now we all border on zinc deficiency.

Zinc is essential, because:

Intracellular zinc regulates intestinal permeability through occludin proteolysis and occludin transcription and is an essential promoter of normal intestinal barrier functions and the regeneration of impaired epithelium. Meaning, low zinc intake can cause leaky gut and poor gut integrity

Under zinc-deficient states, the intestinal tight junction and membrane function is impaired which allows the migration of large number of neutrophils that leads to mucosal inflammation

Zinc reduces the inflammation of intestinal mucosa

Zinc has antibacterial effects and modulating properties. It’s been seen that beneficial bacteria e.g. Lactobacillus and Streptococcus in the gut are increased with zinc supplementation Zinc supplementation in humans inhibits the growth of pathogenic Escherichia coli

It enhances the immune system

The enzymes the convert T4 into T3 uses zinc as a cofactor. Low zinc can lead to low T4, low T3 and elevated rT3 . Zinc deficiency impairs TRH synthesis and the release of TSH, T3, and T4. Zinc influences T3 binding to nuclear receptors and binding of this receptor to DNA.



Zinc Is Anti-Inflammatory

One of the key causes of pattern hair loss is chronic inflammation in the scalp.

Not many people know this but chronic inflammation actually leads to fibrosis (scarring) and calcification of scalp tissues and the blood vessels supporting the hair follicles.

The end-result is reduced blood, nutrient, and oxygen supply flow to our hair, which over a series of years, results in hair miniaturization (and eventually hair loss).

One way zinc may prevent hair loss and improve hair growth is by reducing inflammation.

In fact, studies show that chronic zinc deficiency is associated with increased inflammation and the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines - or proteins responsible for sending more inflammatory cells to damaged tissues.

The net: if we’re inflamed and zinc deficient, our bodies are going to overreact to the inflammation.

And when it comes to hair loss, this overreaction is something we absolutely want to avoid.

So, keep your zinc levels optimized.

Otherwise, you’re setting yourself up for an inflammatory cascade (and potentially a further progression of hair loss).

Zinc Fuels Transcription Factors Critical For Hair Growth

Not many people are aware but transcription factors are sets of proteins that tell our cells which genes to turn on and off.

In other words, transcription factors change our cells’ gene expression – telling each cell what to become and which functions to perform.

Interestingly, new research reveals that gene expression might be more critical than we think for disease development.

In fact, gene expression (and not the gene itself) might also be the critical factor for the development of hair loss.

Certain transcription factors are actually required to activate the genes our bodies need to use to develop hair shafts.

For instance, the KROX20 transcription factor is essential for the development of a hair shaft.

Without the KROX20 transcription factor, hair cannot grow.

Interestingly, KROX20 doesn’t just show up all on its own. It needs to be activated by certain inputs.

Specifically, zinc!

KROX20 is what’s known as a zinc-finger transcription factor – meaning that it requires zinc to be activated.

And given KROX20’s importance for hair follicle development, it’s in our best interest to avoid a zinc deficiency so that KROX20 can keep doing its job of maintaining our hair.

What You Need To Know About Testing For A Zinc Deficiency

Most doctors will measure your zinc levels with a blood (serum) zinc test. Unfortunately, this method is relatively inaccurate.

Evidence shows that many people with mild zinc deficiencies often have normal serum zinc levels (like that woman in the above case study!).

In the context of this article, you also need to know how zinc and another trace element – copper – have a balancing relationship with one another.

Sometimes normal zinc levels can mask a copper deficiency (or too high of copper), and vice-versa.

This makes testing for a zinc deficiency difficult, and it makes diagnosing a zinc deficiency even harder.

So if we suspect we’re zinc deficient, what should we do?

Well, let’s first look at the kinds of people who are most likely deficient in zinc.

90% Of Athletes Might Be Zinc Deficient

Athletes – or gym warriors – are extremely susceptible to a zinc deficiency. Why? Because their exercise habits means that their bodies require far more nutrients than their sedentary counterparts.

I’ve competed in athletics my entire life. I also grew up on a standard mainstream diet.

Knowing this, it’s no surprise that I was diagnosed with pattern hair loss at the ripe old age of sixteen. (I was scared to death at the thought of losing my hair)

I was probably severely deficient in several nutrients… zinc being one of them!

Vegans And Vegetarians Are At A Higher Risk Of Zinc Deficiency

Studies show that, compared to omnivores, vegans and vegetarians have significantly lower zinc levels.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Animal-based foods like oysters tend to also have the highest bioavailable zinc.

And despite the fact that some vegan-friendly foods – like pumpkin seeds – are high in zinc, this zinc isn’t that bioavailable due to the binding properties of others substances in seeds.

Most people know that vitamins and minerals (especially zinc) are essential for all bodily functions.

Deficiencies lead to all kinds of disorders.

Animal sources of vitamins and minerals are better than plant sources, because:

Animal sources contain no anti-nutrients so vitamins and minerals are better absorbed from plant sources. (as discussed above) E.g. The assimilability of vitamin B2 from buckwheat and oatmeal is 40-70%, 80% from milk and 90-100% for liver. Zinc, iron, magnesium, manganese, etc., for animals, are very well absorbed due to the lack of anti-nutrients.

The vitamin and mineral form in animals are often better than plants . For example: Plants contain pyridoxine whereas animals have pyridoxal. Pyridoxine has to be converted to pyridoxal so that pyridoxal can be activated to pyridoxal 5 phosphate (P5P) as P5P is used as a cofactor in enzymatic reactions. Plants contain niacin whereas animals have niacinamide and nicotinamide riboside (milk). NAD+ is created from niacinamide. “The “foliates content in dairy products is lower than in vegetables and cereals, nevertheless their bioavailability and stability is much better. High folate stability results from presence of hydro- and lipophylic antioxidants efficiently protecting folates and other bioactive compounds against oxidation processes on synergic way. On the other hand, high bioavailability is a consequence of folic appearing in milk mainly in form of mono glutamates and also of a presence of a protein ready to bind folates (FBP–folic binding protein). FBP makes easier folates transport through cell membranes. Moreover, present in milk sphingolipids and cholesterol stimulate activity of FBP.” . 5-methyl-tetrahydrofolate (5-methyl-THF) is the major folate form in milk and beef liver is also a great source of folate.” Iron is animal is heme dominant whereas in plants isn’t non-heme dominant.

Animals products often contain more vitamins and minerals E.g. Vitamin A (retinol vs carotene), B2, B12, B3, B5, copper, zinc, choline, vitamin K2, vitamin D, selenium, iron (spleen for example), etc.



Low meat intake often leads to nutrient deficiencies, or at least borderline deficiencies, in iron, zinc, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, vitamin D, iodine and selenium

And just because other nutrients haven’t been found to be deficient in vegetarians or low meat-eaters, doesn’t mean it’s adequate because borderline deficiency isn’t seen as a deficiency.

It’s been heavily publicized or propagated to lower overall meat intake. Some even go as far as to say that Americans are obese and full of diseases (such as diabetes) due to an increasingly higher intake of meat.

However, beef consumption per capita in the U.S. has steadily declined from 95lbs in 1976 to only 60lbs in 2017 (USDA 2018) and cardiometabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes have rapidly been increasin

It should be clear by now that it’s not the meat intake that causes obesity and disease, but rather lifestyle factors, such as chronic stress, sedentarism, polluted air, poor sleep, nutrient deficiencies (due to low animal food intake), chronic EMF exposure, etc.

A really good book that debunks all the “meat is bad” myths is The Carnivore Code, by Paul Saladino.

Just as a disclaimer, I’m not a carnivore, nor do I endorse that diet/lifestyle.

Bottom line: if you’re an athlete, chances are you’re zinc deficient. If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, chances are you’re zinc deficient. And if you’re a vegan athlete, we can pretty much guarantee you’re zinc deficient. We need a good amount of zinc daily and plant sources are out of the question. Eat meat!

How Can I Tell If I’m Zinc Deficient?

We know that serum zinc tests are unreliable. So how can we tell if we’re zinc deficient?

Well, there is evidence to suggest that the concentration of zinc in hair is the most reliable sign of chronic zinc deficiency.

Zinc levels are normally 150 to 240 mcg per gram of hair, but levels <70 mcg/g indicate zinc deficiency. So, you could just get a hair analysis test…

But one case study suggests that the best way to test for zinc deficiency might just be to start supplementing with zinc, and to start tracking if your symptoms go away.

So you can try that!

First, determine if you’re at risk for a zinc deficiency. Are you an athlete, a vegetarian, or a vegan?

If so, you might be zinc deficient.

Secondly, are you exhibiting any of the symptoms of a zinc deficiency? For instance: hypothyroidism, cold hands / feet, depression, irritability, hair loss, or diffuse hair thinning.

If so, then you might be zinc deficient. That means that zinc supplementation might be a good option for you.

BUT please! Be warned…

Too much zinc is dangerous. If you’re going to supplement, you have to do it safely. Otherwise, you might worsen your condition and even cause neurological impairments.

How To Supplement With Zinc

Zinc is absorbed in the small intestine. And about 20%-40% of the zinc you ingest actually gets absorbed.

Once absorbed, the majority of that zinc gets stored in your bones and muscles.

I don’t mean to sound preachy, but I still believe that the best way to take zinc is by naturally incorporating it into your diet.

Getting zinc from natural food sources ensures two important things:

You make overdosing really hard – since you’re not eating a food concentrate, but rather a real food. You also consume zinc’s adjunct nutrients – like selenium (since zinc-containing foods often contain these nutrients as well).

Most meats and seafoods (like oysters) are great sources of zinc. (as discussed above) Nuts and lentils might look like great sources of zinc, but the bioavailability of zinc from plant sources is debated.

So if you want to maximize your absorption, you’ll want to go with animal foods.

In terms of supplements, zinc citrate, gluconate, glycinate, and picolinate (most bio-available form) are good.

how much zinc should I take?

Answer: Mega-dosing with 100 mg’s of zinc daily has been shown to be safe in long-term studies (2-4 months). However, if you megadose with the mineral, make sure that you’re also supplementing with copper as too much zinc will deplete the body from it. A good rule of thumb is to take them at 10:1 ratio (that means that you take 1mg of copper for every 10mg’s of zinc).

Summary: Zinc for Hair loss

Zinc is an essential trace element that supports the thyroid and is critical for over 300 enzymatic processes inside our bodies.

It’s also needed for thyroid hormone synthesis, quelling inflammation and is one of the key factors in healthy natural testosterone production.

In fact, zinc is also necessary for the expression of transcription factors that control hair shaft development and maintain hair growth.

All of these mechanisms help support our hair!

Case studies have shown that zinc supplementation can improve hypothyroidism and even lead to complete hair recovery in those who are unresponsive to thyroid medications and suffering from suppressed thyroid function.

Athletes, vegans, and vegetarians are at the highest risk for zinc deficiencies.

But the reality is that anyone suffering from hair loss might benefit from increasing their consumption of zinc - either through natural foods, or a zinc supplement.

A lot of people prefer supplements but I prefer food as my source of zinc.

Remember the best zinc-rich food include oysters and red meat (muscle and organ meat). Decent, but likely inadequate sources include eggs, dairy and white meat.

If your diet consists mainly of dairy, eggs and white meat, you’d likely benefit from higher-zinc foods.

Thank you for reading.

Enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

