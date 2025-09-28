Prolactin, the pesky man-boob-inducing, water retention-promoting, infertility and cancer-causing hormone is all about to get eradicated in this article.

Get to know prolactin real quick

Prolactin is a hormone secreted by the anterior pituitary in small amounts under normal conditions but can be significantly increased due to various reasons.

The normal range for prolactin is 2 to 18ng/mL and anything above 25ng/mL is considered hyperprolactinemia.

The half-life of prolactin is about 15-20 minutes, so if you block its synthesis, you can drop it rather quickly.

Let’s discuss some side effects of chronically elevated prolactin.

What is a high prolactin level

The optimal level for prolactin is at 7ng/ml or less. The most common symptoms of higher prolactin are delayed ejaculation, weak erections, no/low motivation and drive and poor mood.

High prolactin levels symptoms

Most common side effects.

Prolactin:

Reduces libido and lengthens refractory period (1).

Makes you hypersensitive to stress. Prolactin stimulates the hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis (2). It increases CRH and ACTH, which will lead to higher cortisol levels.

Makes you feel flat. In the long term, prolactin reduces dopamine synthesis , leading to low dopamine symptoms, such as low motivation, drive, focus, etc (3).

Contributes to insulin resistance. It’s inversely associated with fasting glucose and insulin and insulin sensitivity (4, 5).

Makes you more sensitive to estrogen, by increasing estrogen receptors (6).

Promotes gyno (7). Gyno is more common among men with a high estrogen-to-testosterone ratio, prolactin also plays a role. Dopamine antagonists, which increase prolactin commonly contribute to gyno (8).

Decrease beard growth (9).

Is associated with anxiety, hostility and depression (10, 11).

Lowers testosterone , by inhibiting steroidogenesis (12).

Contributes to infertility (13).

Promotes acne .

Increases fatigue and daytime sleepiness

Increases unwanted hair growth, such as on the back and shoulders (14).

Lesser known side effects of prolactin

Prolactin:

Promotes bone and muscle loss

Promotes inflammation and fibrosis of the heart, liver and other organs.

Stimulates the release of parathyroid hormone, which promotes bone loss and calcification. It’s also pro-inflammatory and anti-thyroid.

Promotes autoimmune diseases , including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and cardiomyopathy.

Stimulates adipogenesis and inhibits lipolysis , which contributes to fat storage

Increases adiponectin, which increases SHBG, thus lowering free testosterone.

An acute increase in prolactin, induced by a sauna for example, is much less harmful, or might even be beneficial, compared to chronic elevation.

Humans should naturally have lower levels of prolactin, and in this article, I’ll show you have to achieve that.

Let me start by giving you the best strategies that you can do to lower prolactin for good. If you just take supplements, but not fix the root cause, prolactin will always rebound. So here is what you do.