Serotonin has always been thought (or is still being though) of as the happy hormone and that by increasing it, it has an anti-depressant effect, right?

What if I told you that’s not true at all. SSRI drugs are the most commonly prescribed drug for depression, anxiety and other mental disorders and more than 90% of the people on anti-depressant medication are on SSRI. Doctors prescribe it at the drop of a hat and most don’t even know the severe side effects that come with it or educate their patient on them.

Now you might think, we’ll so many people do get benefits from SSRI, so why is that?

There are a few reasons, namely:

Although all SSRI drugs inhibit the uptake of serotonin and increase total serotonin levels, some of them actually inhibit certain serotonin receptors, increase allopregnanlone in the brain (alloprenanolone is a GABA agonist which is now approved for depression), increase dopamine as well, inhibit histamine and desensitize other serotonin receptors.

For example, prozac, one of the most common anti-depressant, increases allopregnanolone and inhibits the serotonin receptors, 5-HT2C and 5-HT3.

More recent SSRI drugs under development antagonize even more serotonin receptors. This is because medicine is finally catching up and realizing the serotonin doesn’t “cure” depression. Plus, people on SSRI drugs might tell you they feel better, but most of them experience anhedonia (lack of enjoyment in life), which is a key function of serotonin.

Dopamine is actually of the happy hormone which causes you to enjoy life more, feel motivated, want to do and achieve things and so on.

Serotonin is most often elevated alongside an overly active hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis) due to stress, so lowering stress will also have a great impact on lowering serotonin However, chronic stress and trauma can cause chronically elevated serotonin and hypersensitivity even when the stress has passed.

Quick background

Let me give a little background on serotonin. Serotonin is created from the amino acid tryptophan by the enzyme tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH). There are two such enzymes, with type II being in the brain and type I in the gut.

Gut serotonin accounts for between 95-99% of the total serotonin in the body and brain serotonin 1-5%, however, in abnormal conditions, up to 60% of the serotonin can be synthesized from tryptophan in the brain. Also, when the gut is irritated, gut serotonin production is dramatically increased. More on that later.

Serotonin binds to quite a few receptors, ranging from 5-HT1 to 5-HT7, and each receptor has sub-receptors, for example, 5-HT1 has 4 sub-receptors, 5-HT1A, 5-HT1B, 5-HT1C and 5-HT1D.

The serotonin receptor 5-HT1A acts as an auto-receptor, which means that when serotonin binds to the receptor, the body reduces serotonin production. So 5-HT1A is like a sensor for total serotonin in the body and helps to regulate serotonin levels. However, the receptor can get desensitized which leads to chronically elevated serotonin. Not good.

All the serotonin sub-receptors, 14 in total discovered so far, has different actions, which we’ll get more into later. I promise to make this as simple as possible.

Furthermore, once serotonin is released from neurons into the extracellular space, it can bind to it’s receptors, and from there it’s rounded up and taken back to the neurons by the serotonin transport, 5-HTT or SERT. Low SERT means that more serotonin is in the extracellular space and that can bind to serotonin receptors and potentiate the effect of serotonin. In order words, low SERT is not good.

Serotonin is mainly broken down by the enzyme monoamine oxidase-A (MAO-A) and aldehyde dehydrogenase (ADH) to the major serotonin metabolite 5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid (5HIAA). Slow MAO-A activity will lead to high serotonin levels. Most SSRI drugs inhibit the MAO-A enzyme to increase serotonin levels.

Serotonin created in the gut is largely cleared/detoxified through glucuronidation, which requires proper liver function.

Now that you got a good background on serotonin synthesis, action and breakdown, lets discuss some of it’s side effects when elevated.

Physical effect of elevated serotonin

bronchoconstriction, asthma and hives (together with histamine), migraines

chronic fatigue syndrome

immunosuppression

edema and joint swelling are produced by the release of serotonin from platelets or other cells.

decreased metabolism and can cause fat gain.

flushing and sweating

Sensitivity to light, sound, visual disturbances, easily frightened, feeling jumpy (coupled with adrenaline) and experience head twitching

Serotonin increase core temperate in response to exercise, which then also contributes to reduced exercise endurance. Inhibiting serotonin synthesis improves exercise performance.

Hormonal effects of serotonin

Increases aldosterone (aldosterone increases blood pressure and causes water retention)

Increases prolactin release (mainly through 5-HT2A),

Activates the adrenal axis, by increasing CRH , glucocorticoids & ACTH (mainly through 5-HT2C) as well as glucocorticoid receptors via the 5-HT7 receptor

Increases estrogen receptors (through 5-HT4)

inhibits testosterone synthesis

inhibits dopamine release in frontal cortex (through 5-HT1B and 5-HT2C)

Alright, enough with all those alarming, very undesirable side effects. On to how to keep serotonin low.

First I want to discuss with you the most important things you can do on a day to day basis to keep serotonin low and then I’m going to show you which supplements are shown to lower serotonin.