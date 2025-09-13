The Ultimate Guide to Maximizing DHEA Naturally (The Youth Hormone)
DHEA is a really important protective hormone and is touted as the “fountain of youth”, “the anti-ageing hormone”, to name a few, and should be kept at the high range of normal.
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is one of the most abundant circulating steroids found in humans. 75–90% of DHEA is synthesized in the adrenal gland (the zona reticularis to be specific) with the remainder being produced by the testes, skin and brain. DHEA is made from cholesterol and its production is stimulated by ACTH and cAMP, both of which can promote the production of cortisol as well.
When the body is not under stress most of the DHEA is converted to other androgens and its sulfated form, dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS), but when the body is stressed, it’s converted to estrogens.
We as humans produce about 6-8mg daily. We produce maximal values between the age of 20 and 30 years and thereafter it declines steadily and at the age of 70–80 years, peak concentrations are only 10–20 % of those in young adults. Btw, although tests say this is normal, it’s not and should not decline with age. The half-life of DHEA and DHEA-S are 1-3 hours and 10-20 hours respectively.
DHEA provides ≥30% of total androgens in men, but less than 5% of the total circulating testosterone (T) levels are from the conversion of DHEA.
DHEA is a really important protective hormone and is touted as the “fountain of youth”, “the anti-ageing hormone”, to name a few, and should be kept at the high range of normal.
DHEA is reduced in various diseases, such as lupus, arthritis, IBD, Addison’s disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, asthma, allergic rhinitis, urticaria, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
DHEA supplementation may protect against the above mentioned diseases as well as against cancer, diabetes, ageing, obesity, immune function, bone density, depression, adrenal insufficiency, inflammatory bowel disease, diminished sexual function/libido, AIDS/HIV, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, and metabolic syndrome.
DHEA is involved in the:
Immune system – DHEA boosts the immunity (opposes the immunosuppressive effect of cortisol), reduces reactive oxygen species as well as lowers inflammation. DHEA:
Reduces IL-1β, IL-5, IL-6, IL-10, IL-12, TNF-α, IFN-γ and NF-κB, and increases IL-2, IL-4, thus reducing inflammation (1)
Elevates natural killer cell cytotoxicity and natural killer cell number, and increases B- and T-cell mitogenic responses
Inhibits glucose 6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD), leading to a decrease in both NADPH levels for reduction reactions and ribose phosphate levels for nucleotide synthesis, which is protective against cancer.
Helps against infection diseases (2).
Is protective in asthma and allergy. It attenuates T helper 2 allergic inflammation and reduces eosinophilia and airway hyperreactivity.
Skin – DHEA:
Improves collagen turnover, which helps to reduce wrinkles.
Increases skin thickness, suppleness, hydration, sebum production in dry skin and increases skin brightness and reduces the papery look (3).
Brain – DHEA:
Lowers neuroinflammation by lowering IL-1β (which is linked to impaired memory formation and long term potentiation), IL-6 and TNFα.
Is a GABA-A antagonist, which prevents fatigue and helps with focus.
Activates the NMDA receptor, which is involved in learning and memory.
Presynaptic actions include stimulation of glutamate, acetylcholine and norepinephrine release and postsynaptic actions include sigma 1 receptor agonism, which helps with focus as well as relaxation and feeling euphoric (due to β-endorphins release).
Reduces distraction – higher baseline cortisol/DHEA ratio was related to higher distraction
Increases allopregnanolone.
Reduces fear.