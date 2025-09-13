Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is one of the most abundant circulating steroids found in humans. 75–90% of DHEA is synthesized in the adrenal gland (the zona reticularis to be specific) with the remainder being produced by the testes, skin and brain. DHEA is made from cholesterol and its production is stimulated by ACTH and cAMP, both of which can promote the production of cortisol as well.

When the body is not under stress most of the DHEA is converted to other androgens and its sulfated form, dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEAS), but when the body is stressed, it’s converted to estrogens.

We as humans produce about 6-8mg daily. We produce maximal values between the age of 20 and 30 years and thereafter it declines steadily and at the age of 70–80 years, peak concentrations are only 10–20 % of those in young adults. Btw, although tests say this is normal, it’s not and should not decline with age. The half-life of DHEA and DHEA-S are 1-3 hours and 10-20 hours respectively.

DHEA provides ≥30% of total androgens in men, but less than 5% of the total circulating testosterone (T) levels are from the conversion of DHEA.

DHEA is a really important protective hormone and is touted as the “fountain of youth”, “the anti-ageing hormone”, to name a few, and should be kept at the high range of normal.

DHEA is reduced in various diseases, such as lupus, arthritis, IBD, Addison’s disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, asthma, allergic rhinitis, urticaria, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

DHEA supplementation may protect against the above mentioned diseases as well as against cancer, diabetes, ageing, obesity, immune function, bone density, depression, adrenal insufficiency, inflammatory bowel disease, diminished sexual function/libido, AIDS/HIV, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary artery disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, and metabolic syndrome.

DHEA is involved in the: