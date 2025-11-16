“He was started on thyroid therapy with the suggestion that after a time this should make him feel better, but there was little hope of recovering his hair. Two months later, when I saw him again, his depression had lifted, his blood pressure was down to normal, he was energetic, interested in life, and, to my own as well as his astonishment, hair was growing all over his head.” —Dr. Broda Barnes (Hypothyroidism: The Unsuspected Illness, 1976)

It seems to be in general knowledge that trans-fatty-acids are extremely unhealthy and should be avoided.

With that being said, most people still don’t really understand what they are, and which bodily systems they affect.

Hence, why in this article, you’ll learn about the following topics:

What are trans fats?

Why are trans fats unhealthy?

Trans fat and T3 production.

How to avoid exposure to trans fats.

Without further introductory ramblings, let’s get started:

What are Trans Fats?

In 1901, a German chemist by the name of Wilhelm Norman, invented a way to hydrogenate cheap liquid oils, so that they become solid at room temperature.

It took only 2 years for the process of hydrogenating liquid oils into solid fats to land in the US, and in 1911 P&G acquired the hydrogenation patent and quickly started manufacturing partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil with the tradename; Crisco.

The hydrogenation process itself is fairly simple: The raw oils (usually soybean, cottonseed, safflower, corn, or canola) are hardened by passing hydrogen atoms through the oil in high pressure with the presence of nickel (which acts as an alkaline catalyst for the process). As an end result, some of the unsaturated molecules in the raw oils become fully saturated (and therefore also solid at room temperature). However, due to the demonization of saturated fat in mass-media to the general population, the hydrogenation process is often continued only to the point where the required texture is reached.

Now you might be asking yourself, what the heck has this got to do with trans fats?

The answer is everything. The hydrogenation process flips some of the molecular “carbon-carbon” bonds into “trans” bonds, effectively creating trans-fatty acids. And when the hydrogenation process is completed only to the point where the optimal texture is reached (but not full hydrogenation), high amounts of trans-fatty-acids will remain in the end product.

Bottom line:When cheap vegetable oils are hardened – or partially hardened – by the hydrogenation process, trans-fats are formed and they tend to remain in the finished product, which is now called ashydrogenated vegetable oil, partially hydrogenated vegetable oil, hardened vegetable oil, partially-hardened vegetable oil,ormargarine.

NOTE: Trace amounts of naturally occurring trans fatty-acids (CLA and vaccenic acid) can also be found in some natural animal-fats, but these are not to be concerned about, since research has shown that they are perfectly healthy, and don’t pose the same adverse health effects as the synthetic man-made trans fats do (study, study).

Why are Trans Fats Unhealthy?

There are plenty of reasons to consider trans fats unhealthy.

Firstly, not only do they lower the “good” HDL cholesterol, but they also increase the “bad” LDL cholesterol, and blood triglycerides (study).

Secondly, trans-fats promote systemic inflammation in the body, which is considered as the root cause of many illnesses in modern-day medicine.

Thirdly, a large American review study recently concluded that every 2% increase in energy from trans fats, was associated with a 23% increase in cardiovascular disease risk.

Even the WHO (World Health Organization) recommends that you keep your intake below <1% of daily calories. This is because trans-fatty-acids offer no known health benefits, but a whole host of harmful effects.

The good news is, the FDA published a press release, ordering the complete removal of industrially produced partially-hydrogenated fats from the American diet. They claim to do this in order to “reduce coronary heart disease and prevent thousands of fatal heart attacks every year.”

Trans Fats and T3 Production

Sidelining the sub-heading above, there’s one more negative health effect that we can associate with trans fat consumption, and that is: lowered T3 levels.

This is because trans fats are mainly polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), and increased PUFA intake is linked to lowered T3 levels…

…And also because trans fatty-acids tend to lower the “good” HDL cholesterol, which is a crucial block in T3 conversion.

Not to mention the fact that trans fats cause systemic inflammation in the body, which increases oxidative stress, promotes cortisol release, and hammers T3 production.

There are some studies about this too.

It’s been noted that trans-fats inhibit the binding of T3 to thyroid receptors, lower thyroid receptor expression and inhibit the enzymes that produce T4 and T3. Shocking, I know.

Saturated fats on the other hand are positively associated with thyroid and are able to significantly lower cortisol.

The shorter chain fats are burned quickly for energy production, whereas longer SFAs will be built into cell membranes and will make cells more stable.

More stable cells, which are less fluid and more compact, are more resilient to stressors, produce less inflammation, are more insulin sensitive, produce more energy,etc.

I teach this in T3 Optimisation

How to Avoid Trans Fats

Health-wise, it’s best to keep your industrially made trans fat consumption as low as possible, and this can be easily done by eating real food, not processed and packaged crap.

Not a big surprise to see that the biggest trans-fatty-acid sources in the modern-day diet come from the processed foods of big manufacturers.

This is because partial hydrogenation of vegetable oils is cheap, it alters the structure of the oils so that they can be better used for deep frying and the like, and it increases shelf-life…

…All of the above benefits the manufacturer but harm the health of the consumer.

Here’s a shortlist of common foods filled with trans fats:

industrial vegetable oil shortenings for baking and confections

margarine and vegetable oil spreads

fast-foods, especially: Burger King, McDonald’s, and KFC

potato chips (not all, but some)

store-bought pies and piecrust

cookies, cakes, cake mixes, and frostings

some brands of ice cream

non-dairy coffee creamers

muffins and doughnuts

microwaveable ready-meals

NOTE: The list of trans-fat-containing foods could go on for days, since its extremely popular to use them in processed foods, due to the fact that it makes production cheaper and shelf-life longer. And even though some products are labeled as “trans-fat-free”, the FDA still allows them to contain up to 0,5 grams of the bad stuff.

Bottom line: Processed foods and fast-foods are notorious for being high in man-made trans fats. Consume real foods with real all-natural ingredients, and you don’t have to worry about them. It’s as simple as that.

Conclusion

Man-made trans fats are completely unnecessary for humans, they only benefit the manufacturers banking account, while simultaneously hammering the consumer’s health.

Trans fats offer nothing to the consumer but can cause cardiovascular disease, inflammation, and lowered T3 levels.

There’s simply no place for them in the human diet.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

