Thryoid is a ~30 gram butterfly-shaped gland in your neck, just below the Adam’s apple.

Its main function is to secrete the thyroid hormones; triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4) in response to signals sent from the hypothalamus via thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) which travels to the pituiary gland to trigger the release of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH).

If the thyroid gland is underactive, the condition is called hypothyroidism (often detected by high TSH, low T3 and T4), on the other hand, if the gland is overactive the condition is called hyperthyroidism (detected by low TSH, very high T3 and T4).

Without blood testing, one of the easiest methods of measuring thyroid activity is by monitoring your morning body temperature. According to Dr. Broda Barnes, the optimal range for perfect thyroid health would fall between 97,8°F-98.6°F (anything below is indicative of hypothyroidism, anything above is indicative of hyperthyroidism).

So why is thyroid such a big deal?

Thyroid hormone aids in:

Normal Hair growth

Normal eyebrow growth

Increasing Body Temperature

Regulating our Metabolic Rate and how many calories we burn

Regulating the rate and strength of heartbeat

Allowing normal breakdown of carbs and fats

Improving your outlook on life - optimism

Better mood

Higher energy and childlike playfulness

Allowing production of the youth steroid hormones “pregnenolone”, “progesterone, “DHEA”

T3 and T4 are the center of thyroid hormones that will improve the quality of your life dramatically.

Without further ramblings, let’s see the 11 supplements that boost thyroid activity naturally.

#1 Aspirin

“Since aspirin’s effects on the mitochondria are similar to those of T3, using both of them might improve brain energy production more than just thyroid”. - Dr. Ray Peat

Aspirin is one of my favorite supplements.

Aspirin is anti-stress, anti-inflammatory, pro-metabolic and last but not least, pro-thyroid.

Aspirin also shifts the mitochondria from the state of oxidizing fats into oxidizing glucose, which is favorable for thyroid function,.

Aspirin is also an estrogen antagonist and prevents the lipid peroxidation of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) both of which are favorable things for thyroid health.

Not so surprisingly, one study saw that when people used aspirin, their tissue conversion of T4 to the active form T3 was significantly increased

Aspirin has also been shown to inhibit the binding of T4 and T3 to thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG) and thyroxine-binding prealbumin (TBPA), therefore increasing free T4 and T3

However, aspirin thins the blood so use cautiously (start with lower doses of 81mg).

#2 Taurine

Taurine is an antioxidative amino acid, it’s commonly found in bile, large intestines, heart, and testicles. Mother’s milk is also relatively high in taurine.

When it comes to health benefits, taurine has many. It can help the body to assimilate and utilize minerals, help balance electrolytes, raise testosterone levels, improve liver health, and improve the health of diabetics

Since taurine also increases dopamine levels in the brain, it can reduce serotonin and prolactin, which is favorable for metabolic rate and thyroid function.

In actual studies examining taurine intake and thyroid function, it has been seen that lower platelet levels of taurine strongly correlate with hypothyroidism, and hypothyroid patients often have low taurine levels.

Taurine also prevents thyroid damage and T3 & T4 suppression caused by pesticide and lead intake (possibly due to its antioxidant effects). Similar protective effects have also been seen in rats exposed to fluoride

(which as some of you already know, is a thyroid hormone disruptor).

Taurine is very inexpensive supplement with plenty of proven benefits. I would highly suggest consuming 1-5 grams on a daily basis to see how it makes you feel.

#3 Coffee/Caffeine

Coffee drinkers have a lower incidence of thyroid disease, including cancer, thannon-drinkers. (R)

Caffeine has remarkable parallels to thyroid and progesterone, caffeine tends to activate thyroid secretion by a variety of mechanisms, increasing cyclic AMP and decreasing serotonin in thyroid cells - a hidden superfood.

#4 Boron

Many studies show that boron can effectively lower estrogen hence improving thyroid function.

Dried fruit such as raisins and dates are also in boron.

#5 Black Seed

In just 8 weeks, 2 grams of Nigella sativa seed powder (Black seed) lead to significant reductions in BMI, IL-23 levels, TSH, and anti-thyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO), while also elevating serum T3 levels.

Black seed is also famously known as the “cure for every disease except death”

It’s also high in thymoquinone - a powerful quinone that boosts metabolism and lowers oxidative stress.

#6 Magnesium

Significantly low serum magnesium levels are correlated with a higher incidence of positive thyroid antibodies (TGAb), as well as an increased prevalence of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and hypothyroidism.

#7 Calcium

People with the highest calcium intake had the lowest levels of estrogen. High calcium consumption appears to suppress parathyroid hormone (PTH), which in turn inhibits thyroid function and is associated with inflammatory and catabolic processes.

#8 Royal Jelly

Royal Jelly (RJ) is an anabolic porridge-like liquid extracted from the hypopharynx glands of the worker bees.

Its the RJ fed to a small larva which eventually makes it grow 60x bigger and live for 40x longer than the other bees in the hive. Basically Royal jelly is the food that makes the queen bee become queen bee.

Royal jelly is a nutrient bomb containing a pretty balanced ratio of carbs (15%), protein (12%), and fat (5%), while also supplying vitamins: B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, biotin, and folic acid. RJ also contains the minerals: calcium, copper, iron, phosphorus, potassium, silica, and sulfur.

#9 Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb commonly used in the Indian herbal medicine known as Ayurveda.

As I was researching possible thyroid supplements, I was quite surprised to see that not only is this thing already worth buying due to its effects on male hormones and stress reduction, it may also be fairly beneficial for thyroid function.

One study found that it could be helpful for increasing thyroid hormones and preventing hypothyroid symptoms.

“The treatment with ashwagandha for 4 and 8 weeks resulted in significant increase in serum T3 levels from baseline values by 18.6% ( p = 0.0121) and 41.5% ( p < 0.0001), respectively.

The treatment with ashwagandha produced a significant time effect on serum T4 levels [F (2, 23) = 21.803, p < 0.001, Zp2 = 0.655], which resulted in significant increase in serum T4 levels from baseline values by 9.3% ( p = 0.0027) and 19.6% ( p < 0.0001) at fourth and eighth weeks, respectively.

Always get the KSM-66 water extracted Ashwagandha, it has the highest amount of active withanolides, responsible of most of the benefits.

#10 Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an estrogen antagonist in high doses, which inhibits the aromatase, and it’s very effective at lowering prolactin - which in turn helps with thyroid function

#11 Micronutrients

Vitamins and minerals are undoubtedly the most important supplements you need for proper thyroid health.

Sure, they don’t have to come from capsules, but instead from real foods, but in this scenario, let’s imagine that you can’t meet your micronutrient needs from the diet alone.

So what micronutrients should you be focusing on?

Almost all of them.

The thyroid gland needs iodine to create T4. In fact, the four in the shortening refers to 4 molecules of iodine. Not only that but the symporter mechanism that draws iodine into the thyroid gland requires B-vitamins and vitamin C to function normally.

Then there’s selenium, it’s necessary for the normal conversion from inactive (T4) to active (T3) thyroid hormone. And in order for the active T3 to enter the nucleus of the cells, we need the fat-soluble vitamins A and D. Once inside the cell, zinc, magnesium, sodium, and calcium are needed for activating the metabolic processes.

While the above are the micronutrients required to create the thyroid hormones and transport them to their active tissue targets, other micronutrients such as vitamin E, K2, and copper are necessary to prevent oxidative damage and lipid peroxidation of PUFAs, which would otherwise indirectly suppress the production and transportation of the thyroid hormones. You also need to make sure to get enough choline so that the peripheral T4 -> T3 conversion functions properly in the liver.

Now understand why a quality multivitamin supplement could improve thyroid function?

Considering the fact that micronutrient deficiencies are still incredibly prevalent even in first world countries, a high-quality multivitamin combined with a nutrient-rich diet would be a good decision in terms of thyroid function.

No matter whether you’re hypo or just looking for a boost in thyroid function, these eleven supplements are going to ramp up your T3 and T4 production naturally.

I’ll leave you with that.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

-Moosa

