Aug 17

Well, at least you mentioned iodine. The thyroid requires iodine/iodide to make T4 and convert into T3 with TPO/H2O2 and using selenium as a brake on the oxidation process, (liver really?). Another problem is fluoride will displace iodine in T4 and make a fake T4 the panel will not distinguish. Another issue is the TSH range is over 20 years out of date. If you do not give the thyroid the food it needs it is a fools errand.

Aug 18

Great article and finally someone who is actually using scientific resources and linking to them! Thank you for that. Now is someone who has dealt with hypothyroidism most of her life, I think that this is excellent information. But also I think people need to know that sometimes you can do ALL the things and it still makes no difference long term.

Each person, like their physical body, is individual.

In my personal experience of high sensitivity and trying every thyroid medication on the market over the last 20 years combined with my experience as a health practitioner, I would say that prevention would be the ultimate motivation.

If it is in your genetic history, if you catch signs of it then all the things on this list are absolutely perfect. I have been trying to tell my young nieces to be mindful themselves so that they don't end up on the medication for thyroidism. For myself and millions of others that is where everything went wrong and I suddenly developed a multitude of health issues that I'd never had before. To this day I am still one out of five where I am clear headed and feeling like myself. That is the challenge of artificial hormones when you are a highly sensitive person.

