Neural Foundry
1d

The syringic acid binding to thyroid receptors at 2x the affinity of T3 is wild, I had no idea dates packed that kind of hormonal punch. Combining them with cucumber for temperature balance actually makes sense when you think about traditional food pairings having physiological logic behind them, not just taste. I tried ramping up potassium through supplements before but always felt off, maybe whole food sources like dates work better because of the boron and copper synergy you mentioned.

1 reply by Moosa
The Metabolic Mind's avatar
The Metabolic Mind
16h

Dates are super underrated. Most people don't know about boron and its connection to vitamin D and testosterone.

