I talk about eating dates a lot.

Why?

Because it’s the most logical option for improving looks and health.

I mean, you already know that dates are an absolute superfood.

You know they’re extremely tantalizing to the taste buds.

However, what most people DON’T know is that there are actually many benefits to eating dates, including providing many nutrients and antioxidants, having anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor properties, promoting natural labor, and supporting bone and brain health. (modern medicine will not tell you this!)

Considering all of this, it makes sense why dates are so enticing.

Date palm fruits or dates (Phoenix dactylifera L.) are part of the palm family Arecaceae or Palmae.

They grow in clusters like grapes and range in color from bright red to bright yellow, depending on the variety.

Common date varieties include Medjool and ajwah dates.

Medjool dates are actually known as the “king of dates”.

Yes, you read that correctly, the king of dates.

In this article, I want to share with you five of the most impressive science-backed benefits of dates.

Lastly, at the very end of this article, I’ll give you a few simple and easy ways to incorporate dates into your diet.

Let’s begin.

5 big benefits of eating dates

1) Give you more youthful skin

Like human hormones, plant hormones (phytohormones) help plants grow and reproduce. And they may also have anti-aging benefits for your skin. For that reason, phytohormones are sometimes used in skin care products.

Dates just happen to be chock full of phytohormones.

Dates contain syringic acid, a phytoprogestogen and a strong thyro-mimetic. It increases T3, T4 and lowers TSH.



Syringic acid’s affinity for the thyroid receptor TRb is twice as strong as that of T3! -Metabolicmonstr on X

If you’ve been following me, you already know that thyroid hormone T3 is the beauty hormone associated with youth and increasing it’s levels can improve how attractive you look.

In one small study, researchers made a skin cream with 5% date palm kernel extract. Middle-aged women used the cream around their eyes twice daily for five weeks.

“The date palm kernel cream reduced the size and depth of their wrinkles,” shares “While the study only involved 10 women, the results were clinically significant and showed a lot of promise.”

2) Boost brain health

Several studies have connected dates with improved brain function, thanks to their antioxidant content.

Flavonoids

P-coumaric

Ferulic

Sinapic acids

Procyanidins

Antioxidants prevent oxidative throughout your body, including in your brain.

Brain inflammation has been linked to the development of diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

“One study in models in the lab concluded that better memory, improved learning and less anxiety-related behaviors were benefits of eating dates,” notes Culbertson.

“Dates were also linked to fewer amyloid beta proteins in the brain. Plaques formed by these proteins have been connected to the development of Alzheimer’s.”

3) Supports hair growth

Dates support hair-growth by improving thyroid function through various mechanisms.

Dates are rich in boron - Many studies show that boron can effectively lower estrogen hence improving thyroid function.



Dates are rich in magnesium - significantly low serum magnesium levels are correlated with a higher incidence of positive thyroid antibodies (TGAb), as well as an increased prevalence of Hashimoto's thyroiditis and hypothyroidism.



Dates are rich in copper - a copper deficiency has been shown to lead to low thyroid hormone levels in rams, and copper is known to increase androgen receptor expression.

I teach this in T3 Optimisation

More evidence to why I love eating dates…

"Other minerals and salts that are found in various proportions include boron, calcium, cobalt, copper, fluorine, iron, magnesium, manganese, potassium, phosphorous, sodium and zinc."



"Selenium, another element believed to help prevent cancer and important in immune function, is also found in dates. The protein in dates contains 23 types of amino acids, some of which are not present in the most popular fruits such as oranges, apples and bananas. Dates contain at least six vitamins including a small amount of vitamin C, and vitamins B(1) thiamine, B(2) riboflavin, nicotinic acid (niacin) and vitamin A."

Truly remarkable!

4) Helps Manage Blood Sugar

Consuming dates does not greatly affect blood glucose (sugar) levels because dates have a low glycemic index (GI).

GI measures how fast foods raise your blood sugar. Low GI foods, like dates, raisens your blood sugar slowly.

"It is concluded that date consumption (and mainly the Hallawi variety) by healthy subjects, despite their high sugar content, demonstrates beneficial effects on serum triacylglycerol and oxidative stress and does not worsen serum glucose and lipid/lipoprotein patterns, and thus can be considered an antiatherogenic nutrient."



"Most important, fasting serum glucose and triacylglycerol levels were not increased after consumption of either date variety, and serum triacylglycerol levels even significantly"

5) Eases Natural Labor (for women)

A meta-analysis of eight studies looked at the effects of dates on labor and delivery. The authors found that eating dates may reduce the period of the active phase of labor.

This is when the cervix, or the lowermost part of the uterus, dilates from 6-10 millimeters.

The cervix dilates (expands) during labor to allow the fetus to pass through the vagina.

Dates may improve the Bishop score, which measures how ready the cervix is for labor. The authors also noted that dates do not affect the length of the rest of the labor or the frequency of Cesarean sections (C-sections).

How To Incorporate Dates Into Your Diet

1) Dates as a snack

Eating 5 dates daily as a snack (I absolutely love to eat 3 in the morning and 2 in the evening).

This is the easiest and most simple way to eat dates that requires the least amount of effort on your behalf.

2) Dates with cucumber

Prophet Muhammad combined cucumbers with ripe dates saying: The heat of the latter is reduced by the coolness of the former.

Dates are rich in magnesium, potassium & boron.

Cucumbers are very powerful vegetables and come from the same family as pumpkin, zucchini, watermelon and other types of squash. Also they are one of the best foods for your overall health.

Cucumbers have the following health benefits:

Quenches thirst

Hydrates Skin

Calms an inflamed stomach

Beneficial for pains of the bladder

Its seeds are diuretic

Cucumbers are rich in vitamin C,K & Potassium.

Cucumbers are also rich in silica - silica is an important element to maintain the wellness of our tendons, ligaments and bones.

Dates and cucumber are indeed a powerful combination.

Extremely tasty too!

3) Dates with butter (grass-fed)

Grass-fed butter is an amazing food that boosts thyroid hormone T3 and should be the staple in every T3 boosting diet.

It’s a quality source for T3 boosting SFAs, while also containing the fat-soluble vitamins A, E, K2, and D, all of which are linked to increased T3 production.

Just remember that it has to be real butter, and preferably from grass-fed cows. Margarine and other kinds of spread mixes are high PUFA and likely suppress thyroid function.

4) Dates with melon

Melon supplies the necessary electrolytes and restores hydration of the body cells, thus reducing water retention of your face helping you look more attractive.

This is because food can be medicine.



As your health improves by fixing your diet, beauty and good looks naturally follow.



Beauty is health.



Beauty is fertility.



Beauty is low stress.

5) Dates with watermelon and cottage cheese

Watermelon has 90% water, which is considered cold (like cucumbers and melons).

Watermelon keeps an individual hydrated, and balances water intake in the body which helps to move waste away from the body through urination, sweating and bowel movements.

Similar to cucumber and watermelons, the cold nature of this fruit regulates the body temperature. While dates are considered warm and may produce heat in the body, taking them together balances their shortcomings and actually enhances the benefits.

That’s it for this article.

I hope it gave you some inspiration in some way.

At the very least, I’m grateful if I can provide at least one thing to experiment with.

Thank you for reading.

-Moosa

If you want to take it further:

T3 optimisation guide: The complete guide to maximizing thyroid hormone production to lose weight and look more attractive - Click here to join and optimise your T3.

