What if I told you a low carb diet is only a patch for chronic fatigue, not a cure.

Most people with insulin resistance, elevated cholesterol, triglycerides and other energy disorders have issues with glucose metabolism. They can’t metabolize glucose properly and then they think glucose is to blame. It’s even gotten to the point where people think glucose is toxic and it might even be harmful to eat more than 50g of carbs daily. Not even to mentioned fructose.

But it’s not glucose that’s the issue, it’s the body that’s struggling to metabolize it correctly.

Let’s start from the top. Carbs go into the mouth, are digested in the stomach and then absorbed in the small intestine. The remaining residue is excreted through pooping.

Absorption to storage of carbs

Dietary glucose goes into the general circulation after absorption first where it is stored in muscles as glycogen and oxidized to ATP and CO2. The remaining glucose, that’s not taken up by the muscles, goes to the liver to be stored as glycogen there. If liver glycogen is also full, then glucose oxidation is rapidly enhanced to burn off the remaining glucose. Only a very small amount, around 1-5% of ingested glucose, when eaten in large amounts (500g< daily), is converted to fat and stored in fat tissue.

Dietary fructose is partially converted to glucose in the intestine before absorption, and the remaining fructose goes directly to the liver for glycogen synthesis after absorption. This makes it a great tool for replenishing liver glycogen, more so than glucose. Fructose is also absorbed much slower than glucose and this also helps to prevent blood sugar dysregulation.

Glucose enters a cell via the GLUT1 and GLUT4 transporters. GLUT4 is insulin-dependent, which means that GLUT4 doesn’t transport glucose into the cell in the absence of insulin. In a state of insulin resistance, GLUT4 doesn’t transport glucose into the cell even in the presence of insulin. This is thought to cause hyperglycemia. However, hyperglycemia is actually caused by an excess of lipolysis and gluconeogenesis (the creation of glucose from glycerol, lactate and amino acids) which is driven by cortisol, noradrenaline, adrenaline and glucagon.

Fructose enters cells via the GLUT2 and GLUT5 transporters in the liver and muscle, which is insulin-independent. Fructose actually has the ability to enhance glucose uptake into cells in the presence of insulin resistance, so fructose can actually lower high blood sugar. That’s why multiple studies have found that adding whole or dried fruit or even fruit juice to a meal rich in starches can dramatically lower the blood sugar response of the meal. In this study, eating an apple before a bowl of rice halved the glycemic response of the meal

Glucose storage

Once glucose is inside the cell, it’s either stored as glycogen, or broken down by glycolysis to pyruvate.

Glucose is converted to glycogen by the enzyme glycogen synthase, which is inhibited by glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK-3β). So GSK-3β is a negative regulator of glycogen synthesis. If you can’t synthesize glycogen property, you might experience blood sugar rollercoasters, mood swings, low energy, etc.

Actually GSK-3β overactivation might be responsible for a whole lot of pathologies.

GSK-3β overactivation has been found in people with osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, cancer, cardiac hypertrophy, bipolar disorder, depression, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), malaria, inflammation and several neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease (PD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and Huntington’s disease (HD)

It not only inhibits glycogen synthesis, but also protein synthesis, which can reduce your ability to build muscle.

Elevated expression and over-activity of GSK-3β are associated with insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes. Therefore, GSK-3β inhibitors are under development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and treatment with GSK-3β inhibitors improves glucose disposal and enhances liver glycogen synthesis by approximately two-fold

So one of the key steps to fixing glucose metabolism is to inhibit GSK-3β.

Natural inhibitors of GSK-3β include:

Ginger (10-gingerol)

Zinc

Insulin

Lithium

Copper

Qing dai

DHEA

BDNF

Ketamine

Dopamine receptor D1 and D2 activation

5-HT2A antagonism and 5-HT1 (zinc, methylene blue, agmatine) and 7 agonism

Noradrenaline

With GSK-3β inhibited, we can expect better glycogen storage, lower blood sugar, better blood sugar control, less oxidative stress, better mood and a greater ability to build muscle.

Next on the list is glycolysis.

Glycolysis