Zinc is one of the 24 essential minerals needed for human survival. The human body can’t synthesize its own – nor does it have a storage system for it – so you must get adequate amounts of zinc through foods or supplementation daily.

It’s involved in numerous actions of the cellular metabolism, upregulates more than 100 enzymes, supports healthy growth, helps with DNA synthesis, and is deeply tied to reproductive system health.

Zinc is also – up to a certain point – a T3 booster, which inhibits the aromatase enzyme, thus reduces the conversion from testosterone to estrogen - reducing the inhibition of thyroid hormone production,conversion and utilisation..

Here’s what I’m talking about:

Zinc Can Increase T3 Levels and Block Estrogen

Zinc as I said above, is a T3 booster up to a certain point

It increases T3 levels in healthy people if they’re depleted in the mineral. If your serum zinc levels are already in balance, it’s likely that extra supplementation will not yield any extra benefits, in fact, too much zinc is not a good thing either.

What’s considered depletion then?

well, you need at least 15 mg’s of daily zinc to even maintain the most crucial endocrine system functions.

Meaning that you should consume lots of oysters and animal-products daily, and on top of that maybe supplement with some extra zinc to make sure that you’re getting adequate amounts of the mineral (zinc, as well as magnesium) evaporates through sweat, so in athletes, supplementation is almost mandatory).

There’s plenty of clinical research backing up the benefits of zinc supplementation.

During strenuous exercise, elite wrestlers who supplemented with 3mg/kg of zinc daily for a month, were found of having significantly higher testosterone and thyroid hormone levels when compared to placebo group which saw steady decreases in both of the hormones due to excessive workload, the likely explanation is that the placebo group lost plenty of zinc through sweating on a daily basis, and their diets weren’t sufficient enough to replace the lost mineral in their bodies. On the supplementation group, however, the trend was not only to preserve testosterone but also to increase both free and total testosterone levels from the baseline at both states; rest and exhaustion.

The same researchers went and reproduced the study with 10 young “sedentary male volunteers” in 2007 using the same dosage of zinc for the same duration of time. The men were subjected to “fatiguing bicycle exercise” during those 4-weeks and as in their previous study, zinc supplementation was able to maintain and increase total and free T3 levels, as well as testosterone when compared to a placebo pill. These two studies suggest that at least in exercising population, supplementation with zinc is beneficial for hormonal health. Since both of the studies saw improvements in free-T3 levels, it’s also possible that zinc can inhibit serum TBG levels and leave more T3 bio-available for the thyroid receptors.

In patients suffering from chronic renal failure (a condition linked to significantly depleted zinc levels), mega-dosing with 250mg/day of zinc was – as to be expected – able to significantly increase serum zinc, testosterone, and LH levels. Another study consisting of 37 infertile-subjects had the men take an undisclosed amount of zinc for 6-months and noted that the men who had testosterone levels on the lower end (less than 480 ng/dL) noticed significant improvements in testosterone and DHT levels, whereas the men on the higher levels of testosterone (more than 480 ng/dL) noted no increases in testosterone, but still significant increases in DHT levels. On an even more positive note, Nine of the subjects were able to conceive a child during the study period.

When it comes to animal and cell-culture studies, zinc administration has been noted to significantly increase testosterone, LH, and DHT levels (study, study), while reducing the activity of the “female”-hormone estrogen towards it receptors by 57%. Surprisingly enough, one in-vitro study done on isolated cells noted that zinc can inhibit DHT production, however this doesn’t seem to happen when humans take it orally as you can see from the above studies.

All in all, Zinc supplementation boosts the metabolic rate by increasing thyroid function.

It does so by:

Increasing thyroid hormone production and

Enhancing T4 to T3 conversion.

improving TRH synthesis and the release of TSH, T3, and T4.

Reducing rT3

“Activating” the thyroid receptor. Zinc is required for the T3 receptor to adopt its biologically active conformation.

Low zinc can lead to normal T4, but low T3 and high rT3

“After oral supplementation of Zn sulphate (4-10 mg/kg body weight) for 12 months, levels of serum free T3 and T3 normalized, serum rT3 decreased, and the TRH-induced TSH reaction normalized.”

If you want a guide with all the best supplements from studies, check out T3 Optimisation here. It includes which supplement to use, why it was beneficial for thyroid function, and recommended times for supplementation.

Can zinc increase T3 levels?

Answer: Yes according to the evidence, zinc is likely to increase T3 This is especially true if you’re deficient in the mineral and/or exercise a lot.

Does zinc block estrogen?

Answer: In isolated cells, zinc seems to block estrogen by reducing the aromatase enzyme which converts the male hormone testosterone into estrogens. No human trials have directly looked at this.

How much zinc can I take?

Answer: Mega-dosing with 100 mg’s of zinc daily has been shown to be safe in long-term studies (2-4 months). However, if you megadose with the mineral, make sure that you’re also supplementing with copper as too much zinc will deplete the body from it. A good rule of thumb is to take them at 10:1 ratio (that means that you take 1mg of copper for every 10mg’s of zinc).

What’s the most bio-available form of zinc to supplement with?

Answer: I recommend the use of a high-quality zinc picolinate. Other quality choices would be citrate and carnosine.

I’ve heard that calcium should be avoided when taking zinc?

Answer: Calcium, zinc, magnesium, and iron all bind to the same receptors inside the body, however, the receptors can uptake around 800 mg’s of minerals, so unless you’re mega-dosing on all of them simultaneously, you should be fine in terms of absorption.

I’ve heard that zinc is essential for gut health, is this true?

Answer: Indeed, Zinc is essential, because:

Intracellular zinc regulates intestinal permeability through occludin proteolysis and occludin transcription and is an essential promoter of normal intestinal barrier functions and the regeneration of impaired epithelium. Meaning, low zinc intake can cause leaky gut and poor gut integrity

Under zinc-deficient states, the intestinal tight junction and membrane function is impaired which allows the migration of large number of neutrophils that leads to mucosal inflammation

Zinc reduces the inflammation of intestinal mucosa

Zinc has antibacterial effects and modulating properties. It’s been seen that beneficial bacteria e.g. Lactobacillus and Streptococcus in the gut are increased with zinc supplementation Zinc supplementation in humans inhibits the growth of pathogenic Escherichia coli

Zinc enhances the immune system

A few additional benefits of zinc

Zinc:

Protects the body from oxidative stress by strengthening the body’s defense systems, namely catalase, superoxide dismutase and glutathione.

Lowers lactate by inhibiting the lactic dehydrogenase enzyme. Excess lactate contributes to fatigue, brain fog, exercise intolerance, etc.

Improves cellular pH balance by regulating carbonic anhydrase, which catalyzes the rapid interconversion of carbon dioxide (CO2) and water to bicarbonate and protons.

Promotes stomach acid production and secretion for better digestion.

Promotes digestive enzyme production and release

Helps lower blood pressure

Improve insulin synthesis and sensitivity

Improves muscle protein synthesis and the ability to build muscle

Boosts immunity by increasing thymulin, a thymic hormone involved in T-lymphocyte maturation

Reduces inflammation

Inhibit histamine and serotonin release from mast cells and platelets respectively

Absorption, utilization & nutrient interaction

To ensure you get the most out of your zinc optimization, follow these guidelines.

Phytic acid (an anti-nutrient found in many grains and vegetables) significantly inhibits zinc absorption.

Vitamin B6 helps the body utilize zinc

Sweating wastes zinc

Protein intake (meat, eggs, dairy, etc.) and exercise enhance zinc absorption

Here are your 5 best high zinc foods:

1) Oysters

When it comes to zinc – and being T3 -friendly – oysters fit the bill.

They’re ridiculously high in zinc, 100g of them containing a whopping 78mg’s of zinc (524% of the RDA).

Oysters are also high in some other micronutrients necessary for healthy T3

production, such as; selenium, vitamin D, and copper, and they’re chock-full of high-quality protein.

The legend says that the famous ladies-man, Casanova, ate 50 oysters for breakfast to enhance his libido, he obviously knew what he was doing.

2) Meats (Especially Veal)

Red meat should be a staple in every person’s diet, due to it being one of the best sources of high-quality protein for T3 production, as well as containing the perfect T3-boosting fatty-acids; palmitic acid and stearic acid.

On top of that, meat – especially the kind from veal and lamb – is very high in bio-available zinc.

100g of veal meat contains roughly 12mg’s of zinc (82% of the RDA).

NOTE: When you eat plenty of steaks (muscle meat), be sure to also include some collagen (connective tissue protein) into the mix to get a more balanced amino acid profile. The easiest way to do this is by consuming some gelatin.

3) Raw Cacao Products

Raw (unheated) cacao products are beneficial for erectile and vascular health. Their high antioxidant content makes them quite possibly one of the healthiest foods on this planet.

But when choosing cacao products, the key is that they’re a) unheated b) have high cacao percentage.

The basic super-market “milk-chocolate” is unfortunately far from that. The kind you should look for is slightly bitter dark chocolate if it’s unheated it’s probably labeled as “raw”.

100g of raw cacao without any processing contains up to 7mg’s of zinc (45% of RDA). It’s without a doubt the best source of zinc for someone who refuses to eat animal-products.

4) Egg Yolk

Eggs make for a near perfect T3 boosting food.

The protein is high-quality with good amino acid balance,it’s chock full of micronutrients, and it also contains cholesterol and some fat to make those nutrients absorb well to the body.

One of the micronutrients found high amounts in egg yolks is zinc.

100g of egg yolks can contain up to 5mg’s of the mineral (33% of RDA). This means that you’d have to eat quite a few eggs to actually get all your daily zinc from eggs, regardless, it’s still one of the best food sources of the mineral.

5) Liver

Animal liver is a nutritional powerhouse. containing some connective tissue protein, high amounts of necessary fat-soluble vitamins, and a bunch of other goodies.

The beef liver also packs 4mg’s of zinc per 100g, making it a decent T3-friendly source of zinc.

Since the liver is a storage organ for many micronutrients, eating it is like consuming a naturally occurring multi-vitamin…

…Just take a look at this chart comparing liver to vegetables, fruit, and muscle-meat, liver outshines them all when it comes to overall vitamin and mineral levels.

Conclusion

Every person interested in natural hormone optimization should be aware of zinc.

It’s the master mineral of the endocrine system. Correcting micronutrient deficiencies is one of the key factors in healthy natural T3 production, and zinc just happens to be one of the key minerals to make sure you’re getting plenty of.

In my opinion, if you’re not eating a ton of oysters and meat every day, zinc supplementation would be a valid option, and since the mineral is lost via sweat the people who exercise should be extra sure to keep their zinc levels topped…

…And for such purposes, a well-absorbing zinc picolinate supplement should work perfectly. It’s the most potent form with greatest bio-availability, and dirt cheap to supplement with.

If you want high T3, be stress resilient, optimize sexual function and feel fantastic, you want to make sure your zinc levels are optimal.

Although supplemental zinc can help to rapidly boost zinc levels, it can also decrease copper levels in the body over a period of time. And copper is also very important for T3 production.

Thank you for reading and enjoy the rest of your day.

-Moosa

Want to Increase your Natural T3 Production? This Course Teaches You Everything there is to Know about Boosting T3-Levels Naturally.

Keep Reading

References:

1.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16648789/

2.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17984944

3.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11285315/

4.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8157857

5.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20446777

6.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7271365/

7.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16648790/

8.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7271365/

9.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8613886/

10.https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3207614/

11.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/322675433_Role_of_Zinc_in_Shaping_the_Gut_Microbiome_Proposed_Mechanisms_and_Evidence_from_the_Literature